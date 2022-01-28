Menu
2014 RAM 1500

234,015 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

1-800-403-3225

Location

91 Essa Road, Barrie, ON L4N 3K4

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

234,015KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8172253
  • Stock #: 23964A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7MT0ES368093

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 234,015 KM

Vehicle Description

100% approval based on income and ability to pay. O.A.C. 0%-29.9% some down payment may be required.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Interval wipers
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
CUP HOLDERS
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Power Steering
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
Cloth Upholstery
BACK UP CAMERA
mp3 ready

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email The Loan Arranger

Barrie

91 Essa Road, Barrie, ON L4N 3K4

