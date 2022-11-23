Menu
2014 RAM 1500

141,141 KM

Details Features

$27,786

+ tax & licensing
$27,786

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-726-0393

2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

Longhorn

2014 RAM 1500

Longhorn

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-0393

$27,786

+ taxes & licensing

141,141KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9391963
  • Stock #: 28394AU
  • VIN: 1C6RR7WT5ES340805

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 141,141 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

