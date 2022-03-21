Menu
2014 Subaru Impreza

144,491 KM

Details

Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2014 Subaru Impreza

2014 Subaru Impreza

2.0i Sport Package

2014 Subaru Impreza

2.0i Sport Package

Location

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

144,491KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8718746
  Stock #: 2283
  VIN: JF1GPAD62EG233719

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2283
  • Mileage 144,491 KM

Vehicle Description

BUY IT CERTIFIED! WARRANTY INCL! FINANCING!

2014 SUBARU IMPREZA 2.0I SPORT PACKAGE
ENGINE 2.0L
DOORS: 4
DRIVE TYPE: AWD

FEATURES:
CRUISE CONTROL, TILT/TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS, POWER WINDOWS, O;WER DOOR LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, AIR CONDITIONING, AM.FM RADIO, CD PLAYER AND MUCH MORE !!!

CARFAX PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE

FREE 3 MONTH / 3000 KM LUXURY WARRANTY (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, A/C, BRAKES, COOLING SYSTEM, ELECTRICAL, FRONT SUSPENSION, FUEL SYSTEM, HEAD GASKET, POWER STEERING, SEALS AND GASKETS, SUPPLEMENTARY PARTS, TURBO/SUPERCHARGER) UPGRADED AND CUSTOM WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE AT DISCOUNTED PRICES !!

GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT FINANCING

BUY IT FOR ONLY - $12,999 PLUS HST AND LICENSING, AND YOU WILL RECEIVE 10% OFF ON ANY OTHER SERVICE THAT WE PROVIDE SUCH AS : AUTOMOTIVE REPAIRS, MAINTENANCE, ALIGNMENT, DETAILING, TIRES AND MORE.

COME HAVE A TEST DRIVE AND YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER .

WE ARE LOCATION AT:
642 DUNLOP ST WEST BARRIE ONT L4N 9W5

Call for details and to schedule a test drive:(705)721-1341

Vehicle Features

"

