$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
Smart Wheels Auto Centre
705-721-1341
2014 Subaru Impreza
2014 Subaru Impreza
2.0i Sport Package
Smart Wheels Auto Centre
642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5
144,491KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: 2283
- VIN: JF1GPAD62EG233719
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour "
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
2014 SUBARU IMPREZA 2.0I SPORT PACKAGE
ENGINE 2.0L
DOORS: 4
DRIVE TYPE: AWD
FEATURES:
CRUISE CONTROL, TILT/TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS, POWER WINDOWS, O;WER DOOR LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, AIR CONDITIONING, AM.FM RADIO, CD PLAYER AND MUCH MORE !!!
CARFAX PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE
FREE 3 MONTH / 3000 KM LUXURY WARRANTY (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, A/C, BRAKES, COOLING SYSTEM, ELECTRICAL, FRONT SUSPENSION, FUEL SYSTEM, HEAD GASKET, POWER STEERING, SEALS AND GASKETS, SUPPLEMENTARY PARTS, TURBO/SUPERCHARGER) UPGRADED AND CUSTOM WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE AT DISCOUNTED PRICES !!
GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT FINANCING
BUY IT FOR ONLY - $12,999 PLUS HST AND LICENSING, AND YOU WILL RECEIVE 10% OFF ON ANY OTHER SERVICE THAT WE PROVIDE SUCH AS : AUTOMOTIVE REPAIRS, MAINTENANCE, ALIGNMENT, DETAILING, TIRES AND MORE.
COME HAVE A TEST DRIVE AND YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED.
OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER .
WE ARE LOCATION AT:
642 DUNLOP ST WEST BARRIE ONT L4N 9W5
Call for details and to schedule a test drive:(705)721-1341
Vehicle Features
