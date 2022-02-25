$13,488+ tax & licensing
$13,488
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek
2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek
SPORT PACKAGE
174,876KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: 2215
- VIN: JF2GPAVC0E9282857
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour "
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 174,876 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 SUBARU XV CROSSTREK SPORT PACKAGE
BODY SUB TYPE: CROSSOVER
ENGINE: 2.0L
DOORS: 4
DRIVE TYPE: AWD
FEATURES:
CRUISE CONTROL, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, VOICE RECOGNITION, TILT/TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, AIR CONDITIONING, AM/FM RADIO, CD PLAYER, AND MORE!!
FREE 3 MONTH / 3000 KM LUXURY WARRANTY (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, A/C, BRAKES, COOLING SYSTEM, ELECTRICAL, FRONT SUSPENSION, FUEL SYSTEM, HEAD GASKET, POWER STEERING, SEALS AND GASKETS, SUPPLEMENTARY PARTS, TURBO/SUPERCHARGER) UPGRADED AND CUSTOM WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE AT DISCOUNTED PRICES !!
GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT FINANCING
BUY IT FOR ONLY - $13,488 PLUS HST AND LICENSING, AND YOU WILL RECEIVE 10% OFF ON ANY OTHER SERVICE THAT WE PROVIDE SUCH AS : AUTOMOTIVE REPAIRS, MAINTENANCE, ALIGNMENT, DETAILING, TIRES AND MORE.
COME HAVE A TEST DRIVE AND YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED.
OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER .
WE ARE LOCATION AT:
642 DUNLOP ST WEST BARRIE ONT L4N 9W5
Call for details and to schedule a test drive:(705)721-1341
Vehicle Features
642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5