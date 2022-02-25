Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek

174,876 KM

Details Description Features

$13,488

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,488

+ taxes & licensing

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

705-721-1341

Contact Seller
2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek

SPORT PACKAGE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek

SPORT PACKAGE

Location

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

705-721-1341

  1. 8369925
  2. 8369925
  3. 8369925
  4. 8369925
  5. 8369925
  6. 8369925
  7. 8369925
  8. 8369925
  9. 8369925
  10. 8369925
  11. 8369925
  12. 8369925
  13. 8369925
  14. 8369925
  15. 8369925
  16. 8369925
  17. 8369925
  18. 8369925
  19. 8369925
Contact Seller

$13,488

+ taxes & licensing

174,876KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8369925
  • Stock #: 2215
  • VIN: JF2GPAVC0E9282857

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2215
  • Mileage 174,876 KM

Vehicle Description

BUY IT CERTIFIED, WARRANTY INCL!! FINANCING!!

2014 SUBARU XV CROSSTREK SPORT PACKAGE
BODY SUB TYPE: CROSSOVER
ENGINE: 2.0L
DOORS: 4
DRIVE TYPE: AWD

FEATURES:
CRUISE CONTROL, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, VOICE RECOGNITION, TILT/TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, AIR CONDITIONING, AM/FM RADIO, CD PLAYER, AND MORE!!

FREE 3 MONTH / 3000 KM LUXURY WARRANTY (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, A/C, BRAKES, COOLING SYSTEM, ELECTRICAL, FRONT SUSPENSION, FUEL SYSTEM, HEAD GASKET, POWER STEERING, SEALS AND GASKETS, SUPPLEMENTARY PARTS, TURBO/SUPERCHARGER) UPGRADED AND CUSTOM WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE AT DISCOUNTED PRICES !!

GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT FINANCING

BUY IT FOR ONLY - $13,488 PLUS HST AND LICENSING, AND YOU WILL RECEIVE 10% OFF ON ANY OTHER SERVICE THAT WE PROVIDE SUCH AS : AUTOMOTIVE REPAIRS, MAINTENANCE, ALIGNMENT, DETAILING, TIRES AND MORE.

COME HAVE A TEST DRIVE AND YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER .

WE ARE LOCATION AT:
642 DUNLOP ST WEST BARRIE ONT L4N 9W5

Call for details and to schedule a test drive:(705)721-1341

Vehicle Features

"

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Smart Wheels Auto Centre

2013 Hyundai Santa F...
 144,693 KM
$16,488 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Escape SE
 109,777 KM
$14,888 + tax & lic
2013 Mazda MAZDA3 GX
 176,272 KM
$6,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Smart Wheels Auto Centre

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

Call Dealer

705-721-XXXX

(click to show)

705-721-1341

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory