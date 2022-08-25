$19,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales
705-797-1100
2014 Toyota Camry
2014 Toyota Camry
XLE SUNROOF/LEATHER!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
128,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9002929
- VIN: 4T1BF1FK3EU759664
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 128,200 KM
Vehicle Description
RIDE IN COMFORT!! THIS CAMRY IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITON WITH PUSH BUTTON START, POWER SUNROOF AND POWER HEATED LEATHER SEATS!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH BUG DEFLECTOR, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING AND BLUETOOTH. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Warranty Included
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1