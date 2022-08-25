Menu
2014 Toyota Camry

128,200 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

XLE SUNROOF/LEATHER!!

XLE SUNROOF/LEATHER!!

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

128,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9002929
  • VIN: 4T1BF1FK3EU759664

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 128,200 KM

Vehicle Description

RIDE IN COMFORT!! THIS CAMRY IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITON WITH PUSH BUTTON START, POWER SUNROOF AND POWER HEATED LEATHER SEATS!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH BUG DEFLECTOR, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING AND BLUETOOTH. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Warranty Included
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

