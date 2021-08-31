Menu
2014 Toyota RAV4

154,900 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

XLE ALL WHEEL DRIVE/SUNROOF!!

XLE ALL WHEEL DRIVE/SUNROOF!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

154,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7731022
  • Stock #: 2523E
  • VIN: 2T3RFREV0EW170697

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 154,900 KM

Vehicle Description

THE RAV 4 IS AN EXCELLENT VEHICLE IN THE SNOW WITH THE ALL WHEEL DRIVE, AND GREAT FOR STAR GAZING WITH THE SUNROOF!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH SIRIUS XM RADIO, BLUETOOTH, ECO & SPORT MODE, AUX AND USB PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!!  HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Included
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

