Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd
705-252-2886
2014 Volkswagen Passat
TDI
Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd
93 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3A7
705-252-2886
174,126KM
Used
- Stock #: 0012
- VIN: 1VWBN7A35EC070012
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 174,126 KM
Vehicle Description
2 Locations to Serve you:
SIMPLE AUTO SALES AND SERVICES LTD.
2829 Derry Rd E., 93 Bradford St.
Mississauga, ON L4T 1A5 Barrie, ON L4N 3A7
905-956-7800 705-252-2886
