2014 Volkswagen Passat

162,339 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

705-252-2886

TDI SE

TDI SE

Location

93 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3A7

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

162,339KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8447775
  • Stock #: 1009
  • VIN: 1VWCN7A32EC031009

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 162,339 KM

Vehicle Description

** Professionally Detailed **
**2014 VOLKSWAGEN PASSAT TDI SE**
 We finance! We not only sell vehicles, we build relationships!


Dont dream it. Drive it!
 
 2 Locations to Serve you:
SIMPLE AUTO SALES AND SERVICES LTD.
2829 Derry Rd E.,                                   93 Bradford St.
Mississauga, ON L4T 1A5                      Barrie, ON L4N 3A7 
905-956-7800                                     705-252-2886

93 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3A7

