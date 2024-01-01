$16,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Audi A5
Technik S-LINE/LEATHER/NAVIGATION!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 105,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Calling all driving enthusiasts! Eckert Auto Sales is thrilled to offer a sleek and stylish 2015 Audi A5 Technik S-LINE/LEATHER/NAVIGATION!! in pristine white with a luxurious black interior. This coupe boasts a powerful 2.0L 4-cylinder turbocharged engine, all-wheel drive for confident handling, and a smooth automatic transmission that seamlessly delivers power to the road. This beauty has been meticulously maintained with only 105,800 km on the odometer.
Experience the ultimate driving experience in comfort and luxury. This Audi A5 is loaded with sought-after features including leather seats, heated seats, a premium sound system, a panoramic sunroof, and a navigation system to keep you connected and entertained on every journey. You'll love the convenience of push-button start, keyless entry, and a rearview camera for added peace of mind. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a high-end Audi at a price that won't break the bank. Contact Eckert Auto Sales today for more information!
