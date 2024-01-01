Menu
Calling all driving enthusiasts! Eckert Auto Sales is thrilled to offer a sleek and stylish 2015 Audi A5 Technik S-LINE/LEATHER/NAVIGATION!! in pristine white with a luxurious black interior. This coupe boasts a powerful 2.0L 4-cylinder turbocharged engine, all-wheel drive for confident handling, and a smooth automatic transmission that seamlessly delivers power to the road. This beauty has been meticulously maintained with only 105,800 km on the odometer.

Experience the ultimate driving experience in comfort and luxury. This Audi A5 is loaded with sought-after features including leather seats, heated seats, a premium sound system, a panoramic sunroof, and a navigation system to keep you connected and entertained on every journey. Youll love the convenience of push-button start, keyless entry, and a rearview camera for added peace of mind. Dont miss out on this opportunity to own a high-end Audi at a price that wont break the bank. Contact Eckert Auto Sales today for more information!

2015 Audi A5

105,800 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Audi A5

Technik S-LINE/LEATHER/NAVIGATION!!

2015 Audi A5

Technik S-LINE/LEATHER/NAVIGATION!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
105,800KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WAUWFBFRXFA060663

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 105,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Calling all driving enthusiasts! Eckert Auto Sales is thrilled to offer a sleek and stylish 2015 Audi A5 Technik S-LINE/LEATHER/NAVIGATION!! in pristine white with a luxurious black interior. This coupe boasts a powerful 2.0L 4-cylinder turbocharged engine, all-wheel drive for confident handling, and a smooth automatic transmission that seamlessly delivers power to the road. This beauty has been meticulously maintained with only 105,800 km on the odometer.

Experience the ultimate driving experience in comfort and luxury. This Audi A5 is loaded with sought-after features including leather seats, heated seats, a premium sound system, a panoramic sunroof, and a navigation system to keep you connected and entertained on every journey. You'll love the convenience of push-button start, keyless entry, and a rearview camera for added peace of mind. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a high-end Audi at a price that won't break the bank. Contact Eckert Auto Sales today for more information!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100

705-627-0123
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2015 Audi A5