2015 Audi Q5

194,495 KM

$20,488

+ tax & licensing
$20,488

+ taxes & licensing

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

705-721-1341

2015 Audi Q5

2015 Audi Q5

3.0T quattro Progressiv

2015 Audi Q5

3.0T quattro Progressiv

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

705-721-1341

$20,488

+ taxes & licensing

194,495KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 2506
  VIN: WA1CGCFP7FA007927

  Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour "
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

BUY IT CERTIFIED! WARRANTY INCL!! FINANCING!!
CLEAN CARFAX REPORT!!

2015 AUDI Q5 3.0T QUATTRO PROGRESSIV
Body Type: SUV
Engine:3.0
Transmission: Automataic
Doors:4
Drive Type: AWD

FEATURES:
HANDS FREE PHONE, VOICE RECOGNITION, BACK UP CAMERA, NAVIGATION, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, CRUISE CONTROL, TILT/TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, POWER FOLD-ABLE ADJUSTABLE MIRRORS, AUTO DIMING REARVIEW MIRROR, AIR CONDITIONING, AM/FM RADIO,

CARFAX PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE

FREE 3 MONTH / 3000 KM LUXURY WARRANTY (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, A/C, BRAKES, COOLING SYSTEM, ELECTRICAL, FRONT SUSPENSION, FUEL SYSTEM, HEAD GASKET, POWER STEERING, SEALS AND GASKETS, SUPPLEMENTARY PARTS, TURBO/SUPERCHARGER) UPGRADED AND CUSTOM WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE AT DISCOUNTED PRICES !! FREE WARRANTY HAS A $1,000 PER CLAIM LIMIT. UPGRADED TERM AND CLAIM LIMITS AVAILABLE

GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT FINANCING

BUY IT FOR ONLY - $20,488 PLUS HST AND LICENSING, AND YOU WILL RECEIVE 10% OFF ON ANY OTHER SERVICE THAT WE PROVIDE SUCH AS : AUTOMOTIVE REPAIRS, MAINTENANCE, ALIGNMENT, DETAILING, TIRES AND MORE.

COME HAVE A TEST DRIVE AND YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER .

WE ARE LOCATION AT:
642 DUNLOP ST WEST BARRIE ONT L4N 9W5

Call for details and to schedule a test drive:(705)721-1341

