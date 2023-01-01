$20,488+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,488
+ taxes & licensing
Smart Wheels Auto Centre
705-721-1341
2015 Audi Q5
2015 Audi Q5
3.0T quattro Progressiv
Location
Smart Wheels Auto Centre
642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5
705-721-1341
$20,488
+ taxes & licensing
194,495KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10140660
- Stock #: 2506
- VIN: WA1CGCFP7FA007927
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour "
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2506
- Mileage 194,495 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX REPORT!!
2015 AUDI Q5 3.0T QUATTRO PROGRESSIV
Body Type: SUV
Engine:3.0
Transmission: Automataic
Doors:4
Drive Type: AWD
FEATURES:
HANDS FREE PHONE, VOICE RECOGNITION, BACK UP CAMERA, NAVIGATION, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, CRUISE CONTROL, TILT/TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, POWER FOLD-ABLE ADJUSTABLE MIRRORS, AUTO DIMING REARVIEW MIRROR, AIR CONDITIONING, AM/FM RADIO,
CARFAX PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE
FREE 3 MONTH / 3000 KM LUXURY WARRANTY (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, A/C, BRAKES, COOLING SYSTEM, ELECTRICAL, FRONT SUSPENSION, FUEL SYSTEM, HEAD GASKET, POWER STEERING, SEALS AND GASKETS, SUPPLEMENTARY PARTS, TURBO/SUPERCHARGER) UPGRADED AND CUSTOM WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE AT DISCOUNTED PRICES !! FREE WARRANTY HAS A $1,000 PER CLAIM LIMIT. UPGRADED TERM AND CLAIM LIMITS AVAILABLE
GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT FINANCING
BUY IT FOR ONLY - $20,488 PLUS HST AND LICENSING, AND YOU WILL RECEIVE 10% OFF ON ANY OTHER SERVICE THAT WE PROVIDE SUCH AS : AUTOMOTIVE REPAIRS, MAINTENANCE, ALIGNMENT, DETAILING, TIRES AND MORE.
COME HAVE A TEST DRIVE AND YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED.
OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER .
WE ARE LOCATION AT:
642 DUNLOP ST WEST BARRIE ONT L4N 9W5
Call for details and to schedule a test drive:(705)721-1341
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
"
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Smart Wheels Auto Centre
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Smart Wheels Auto Centre
642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5