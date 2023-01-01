Menu
2015 BMW 3 Series

158,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2015 BMW 3 Series

2015 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive TURBO/SUNROOF!!

2015 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive TURBO/SUNROOF!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

158,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10414773
  • VIN: WBA3B3G58FNR89251

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 158,000 KM

Vehicle Description

HAVE FUN DRIVING THIS LUXURY CAR WITH TWIN TURBO, HEATED POWER LEATHER SEATS AND NAVIGATION!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH POWER TRUNK RELEASE,SIRIUS XM RADIO, BLUETOOTH,  POWER SUNROOF, NORMAL, ECO PRO AND SPORT MODE. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

