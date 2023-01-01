$19,995+ tax & licensing
2015 BMW 3 Series
328i xDrive NAVIGATION/LEATHER!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
158,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WBA3B3G58FNR89253
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 158,000 KM
Vehicle Description
HAVE FUN DRIVING THIS LUXURY CAR WITH TWIN TURBO, HEATED POWER LEATHER SEATS AND NAVIGATION!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH POWER TRUNK RELEASE,SIRIUS XM RADIO, BLUETOOTH, POWER SUNROOF, NORMAL, ECO PRO AND SPORT MODE. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty
Warranty Included
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
