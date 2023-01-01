Menu
<p>HAVE FUN DRIVING THIS LUXURY CAR WITH TWIN TURBO, HEATED POWER LEATHER SEATS AND NAVIGATION!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH POWER TRUNK RELEASE,SIRIUS XM RADIO, BLUETOOTH,  POWER SUNROOF, NORMAL, ECO PRO AND SPORT MODE. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.</p>

2015 BMW 3 Series

158,000 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive NAVIGATION/LEATHER!!

2015 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive NAVIGATION/LEATHER!!

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

158,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WBA3B3G58FNR89253

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 158,000 KM

HAVE FUN DRIVING THIS LUXURY CAR WITH TWIN TURBO, HEATED POWER LEATHER SEATS AND NAVIGATION!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH POWER TRUNK RELEASE,SIRIUS XM RADIO, BLUETOOTH,  POWER SUNROOF, NORMAL, ECO PRO AND SPORT MODE. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Sunroof / Moonroof

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Proximity Key

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-XXXX

705-797-1100

705-627-0123
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2015 BMW 3 Series