Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Buick LaCrosse

99,700 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

Contact Seller
2015 Buick LaCrosse

2015 Buick LaCrosse

Leather TONS OF ROOM/GREAT GAS MILEAGE!!

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Buick LaCrosse

Leather TONS OF ROOM/GREAT GAS MILEAGE!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

99,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9310375
  • VIN: 1G4GB5G30FF140434

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 99,700 KM

Vehicle Description

THE BUICK LACROSSE HAS POWER HEATED LEATHER SEATS AND WEATHER TECH MATS TO PROTECT THE  CARPET. THE BONUS IS THAT IT ALSO HAS A WEATHER TECH TRUNK LINER. IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH SIRIUS XM RADIO, BLUEOOTH, ONSTAR, IPOD AND USB PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

2016 Dodge Charger S...
 117,000 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2015 Buick LaCrosse ...
 99,700 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Optima EX ...
 113,300 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Email Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory