$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales
705-797-1100
2015 Buick LaCrosse
Leather EDITION/WEATHER TECH MATS!!
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
99,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9434658
- VIN: 1G4GB5G30FF140433
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 99,700 KM
Vehicle Description
THE BUICK LACROSSE HAS POWER HEATED LEATHER SEATS AND WEATHER TECH MATS TO PROTECT THE CARPET. THE BONUS IS THAT IT ALSO HAS A WEATHER TECH TRUNK LINER. IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH SIRIUS XM RADIO, BLUEOOTH, ONSTAR, IPOD AND USB PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
