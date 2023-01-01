Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Buick LaCrosse

99,700 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

Contact Seller
2015 Buick LaCrosse

2015 Buick LaCrosse

Leather Edition/HEATED SEATS/WEATHERTECH MATS!!

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Buick LaCrosse

Leather Edition/HEATED SEATS/WEATHERTECH MATS!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

  1. 1678725174
  2. 1678725176
  3. 1678725177
  4. 1678725179
  5. 1678725181
  6. 1678725183
  7. 1678725184
  8. 1678725186
  9. 1678725187
  10. 1678725189
  11. 1678725190
  12. 1678725192
  13. 1678725194
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
99,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9708313
  • VIN: 1G4GB5G30FF140436

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 99,700 KM

Vehicle Description

THE BUICK LACROSSE HAS POWER HEATED LEATHER SEATS AND WEATHER TECH MATS TO PROTECT THE  CARPET. THE BONUS IS THAT IT ALSO HAS A WEATHER TECH TRUNK LINER. IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH SIRIUS XM RADIO, BLUEOOTH, ONSTAR, IPOD AND USB PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

2017 Chevrolet Camar...
 115,800 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2015 Buick LaCrosse ...
 99,700 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Terrain SLT...
 110,200 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic

Email Eckert Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory