2015 Chevrolet Camaro
LT
2015 Chevrolet Camaro
LT
Barrie Ford
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7
705-737-2313
24,013KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2G1FF3D3XF9240761
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # Y1108A
- Mileage 24,013 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
Additional Features
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Barrie Ford
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7
705-737-XXXX(click to show)
