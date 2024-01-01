Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Chevrolet Camaro

24,013 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Chevrolet Camaro

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Camaro

LT

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

  1. 10882851
  2. 10882851
  3. 10882851
  4. 10882851
  5. 10882851
  6. 10882851
  7. 10882851
  8. 10882851
  9. 10882851
  10. 10882851
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
24,013KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2G1FF3D3XF9240761

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # Y1108A
  • Mileage 24,013 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Additional Features

HEADS UP DISPLAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Barrie Ford

Used 2020 Nissan NV200 S for sale in Barrie, ON
2020 Nissan NV200 S 138,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor JUST ARRIVED | 5.2L | RAPTOR R for sale in Barrie, ON
2023 Ford F-150 Raptor JUST ARRIVED | 5.2L | RAPTOR R 2,027 KM $170,500 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Traverse LT JUST ARRVED | ALLOYS | HEATED SEATS for sale in Barrie, ON
2019 Chevrolet Traverse LT JUST ARRVED | ALLOYS | HEATED SEATS 140,771 KM $24,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Barrie Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

Call Dealer

705-737-XXXX

(click to show)

705-737-2313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Camaro