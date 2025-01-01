Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px 0px 1.25em; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>Get ready to turn heads in this sleek and stylish 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT RS PACKAGE/LEATHER/SUNROOF!! This red beauty boasts a powerful 1.4L 4-cylinder turbo engine, ensuring a smooth and responsive ride. With only 61,700km on the odometer, this Cruze is practically brand new! Step inside and be greeted by luxurious black leather seats and a premium sound system for an enjoyable driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of a sunroof, perfect for soaking in the sunshine on those warm summer days.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>At Eckert Auto Sales, were proud to offer this well-maintained Cruze packed with features that make driving a pleasure. Stay connected with Bluetooth, cruise comfortably with heated seats and power everything, and keep your cargo organized with the folding rear seat. With a rearview camera and traction control, youll feel confident and safe on the road.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.</p>

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

61,700 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

2LT RS PACKAGE/LEATHER/SUNROOF!!

Watch This Vehicle
12452290

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

2LT RS PACKAGE/LEATHER/SUNROOF!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

  1. 1745597046
  2. 1745597047
  3. 1745597051
  4. 1745597055
  5. 1745597059
  6. 1745597063
  7. 1745597067
  8. 1745597071
  9. 1745597075
  10. 1745597079
  11. 1745597083
  12. 1745597087
  13. 1745597091
  14. 1745597094
  15. 1745597096
  16. 1745597100
  17. 1745597105
  18. 1745597109
  19. 1745597113
  20. 1745597117
  21. 1745597121
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
61,700KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PE5SB5F7200814

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 61,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to turn heads in this sleek and stylish 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT RS PACKAGE/LEATHER/SUNROOF!! This red beauty boasts a powerful 1.4L 4-cylinder turbo engine, ensuring a smooth and responsive ride. With only 61,700km on the odometer, this Cruze is practically brand new! Step inside and be greeted by luxurious black leather seats and a premium sound system for an enjoyable driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of a sunroof, perfect for soaking in the sunshine on those warm summer days.

At Eckert Auto Sales, we're proud to offer this well-maintained Cruze packed with features that make driving a pleasure. Stay connected with Bluetooth, cruise comfortably with heated seats and power everything, and keep your cargo organized with the folding rear seat. With a rearview camera and traction control, you'll feel confident and safe on the road.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

Used 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT RS PACKAGE/LEATHER/SUNROOF!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2015 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT RS PACKAGE/LEATHER/SUNROOF!! 61,700 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Subaru Outback 2.5i w/Touring & Tech Pkg for sale in Barrie, ON
2016 Subaru Outback 2.5i w/Touring & Tech Pkg 109,500 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC LEATHER/NAVIGATION/SUNROOF!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC LEATHER/NAVIGATION/SUNROOF!! 119,000 KM $21,995 + tax & lic

Email Eckert Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2015 Chevrolet Cruze