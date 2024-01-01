Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

280,875 KM

Details Description

$1,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

425, Dunlop St W., Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-728-2422

  1. 11420429
  2. 11420429
  3. 11420429
  4. 11420429
  5. 11420429
  6. 11420429
  7. 11420429
Contact Seller

$1,997

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
280,875KM
VIN 2GNALBEK3F6204106

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U26221
  • Mileage 280,875 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not
represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or
maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be
fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial
repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register
the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

Used 2017 RAM 1500 4x4 Quad Cab Outdoorsman ~Bluetooth ~Backup Camera for sale in Barrie, ON
2017 RAM 1500 4x4 Quad Cab Outdoorsman ~Bluetooth ~Backup Camera 146,548 KM $27,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Jeep Renegade Sport 4x4 ~Backup Camera ~Bluetooth ~Alloy Wheels for sale in Barrie, ON
2018 Jeep Renegade Sport 4x4 ~Backup Camera ~Bluetooth ~Alloy Wheels 189,139 KM $15,990 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Cadillac ATS Standard AWD ~Leather ~Camera ~Bluetooth ~Moonroof for sale in Barrie, ON
2016 Cadillac ATS Standard AWD ~Leather ~Camera ~Bluetooth ~Moonroof 96,826 KM $19,990 + tax & lic

Email G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

425, Dunlop St W., Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-728-XXXX

(click to show)

705-728-2422

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$1,997

+ taxes & licensing

G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

705-728-2422

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Equinox