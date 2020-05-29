Menu
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2015 Chevrolet Malibu

2015 Chevrolet Malibu

LT/REVERSE CAMERA/NEW TIRES & BRAKES!!

Location

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 95,700KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5199548
  • Stock #: 2269E
  • VIN: 1G11C5SL8FF190550
Exterior Colour
Brown
Interior Colour
Tan
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

THE MALIBU HAS A REVERSE CAMERA, NEW TIRES AND NEW BRAKES!! THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • New Brakes
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • New Tires
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Powertrain
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

705-797-1100

