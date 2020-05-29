Menu
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Paul Sadlon Motors

705-726-1811

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Watch This Vehicle

Location

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 195,505KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5118962
  • Stock #: ST1196A
  • VIN: 1GCVKREC2FZ185728
Exterior Colour
Blue
Engine
8-cylinder
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Requires Subscription
  • ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

