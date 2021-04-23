2015 Chevrolet Sonic

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995 + taxes & licensing 1 2 2 , 2 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 6987839

6987839 Stock #: 2445E

2445E VIN: 1G1JC5SH6F4194149

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 122,200 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Brake Assist Stability Control Onstar Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Trunk Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Rear Reading Lamps Remote Engine Start Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Split Rear Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Included Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Wheel Covers Telematics Navigation from Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection WiFi Hotspot

