Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chevrolet Sonic

122,200 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Sonic

2015 Chevrolet Sonic

LT WE ARE OPEN FOR BUSINESS!!

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Sonic

LT WE ARE OPEN FOR BUSINESS!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

122,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6987839
  • Stock #: 2445E
  • VIN: 1G1JC5SH6F4194149

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 122,200 KM

Vehicle Description

CALL (705)797-1100 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT!! THE SONIC FEELS MORE REFINED AND SUBSTANTIAL THAT ITS SIZE WOULD SUGGEST. ITS WELL TUNED SUSPENSION PROVIDES BOTH STEADY HANDLING AND RESPECTABLE RIDE COMFORT!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH POWER TRUNK RELEASE, SIRIUS XM RADIO, USB, AUX, BLUETOOTH AND ONSTAR. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Onstar
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Included
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

2017 Mitsubishi Outl...
 109,400 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 166,200 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-150 SPOR...
 93,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory