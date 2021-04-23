2015 Chevrolet Sonic

+ taxes & licensing
705-797-1100
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
CALL (705)797-1100 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT!! THE SONIC FEELS MORE REFINED AND SUBSTANTIAL THAT ITS SIZE WOULD SUGGEST. ITS WELL TUNED SUSPENSION PROVIDES BOTH STEADY HANDLING AND RESPECTABLE RIDE COMFORT!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH POWER TRUNK RELEASE, SIRIUS XM RADIO, USB, AUX, BLUETOOTH AND ONSTAR. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1