Eckert Auto Sales
705-797-1100
2015 Chevrolet Traverse
LS 8 SEATER VEHICLE!!
Location
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
93,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9310444
- VIN: 1GNKRFED3FJ114857
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 93,800 KM
Vehicle Description
LOOKING TO TAKE THE EXTENDED FAMILY OUT FOR THE DAY, RIDE ALL TOGETHER IN THIS 8 SEATER SUV!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH REAR HEAT AND AIR CONDITONING CONTROLS, REAR USB, WEATHER TECH MATS ALL AROUND, ONSTAR, SIRIUS XM RADIO, USB AND AUX PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1