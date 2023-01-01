Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chevrolet Traverse

93,800 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Traverse

2015 Chevrolet Traverse

LS 8 SEATER VEHICLE!!

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Traverse

LS 8 SEATER VEHICLE!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

  1. 1676496511
  2. 1676496512
  3. 1676496514
  4. 1676496516
  5. 1676496517
  6. 1676496519
  7. 1676496520
  8. 1676496522
  9. 1676496524
  10. 1676496526
  11. 1676496528
  12. 1676496530
  13. 1676496532
  14. 1676496535
  15. 1676496538
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
93,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9622723
  • VIN: 1GNKRFED3FJ114859

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 93,800 KM

Vehicle Description

LOOKING TO TAKE THE EXTENDED FAMILY OUT FOR THE DAY, RIDE ALL TOGETHER IN THIS 8 SEATER SUV!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH REAR HEAT AND AIR CONDITONING CONTROLS, REAR USB, WEATHER TECH MATS ALL AROUND, ONSTAR, SIRIUS XM RADIO, USB AND AUX PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

2017 Dodge Charger R...
 94,800 KM
$33,995 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Optima EX H...
 113,300 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Trave...
 93,800 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Email Eckert Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Quick Links
Directions Inventory