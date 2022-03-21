Menu
2015 Chrysler 200

158,554 KM

Details Features

$12,986

+ tax & licensing
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-726-0393

Limited

Location

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

158,554KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8728235
  • Stock #: 36447AU
  • VIN: 1C3CCCAB5FN506462

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 158,554 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

