$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales
705-797-1100
2015 Chrysler 300
Touring LIMITED NAVIGATION/ALL WHEEL DRIVE!!
Location
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
161,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10504416
- VIN: 2C3CCARGXFH873062
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 161,000 KM
Vehicle Description
RIDE IN STYLE THIS WINTER WITH THIS ALL WHEEL DRIVE 300!! KEEP WARM WITH THE POWER HEATED LEATHER SEATS AND STAR GAZE THROUGH THE POWER PANARAMIC SUNROOF. IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, DUAL EXHAUST, SIRIUS XM RADIO, USB AND IPOD PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty
Warranty Included
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
