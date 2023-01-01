Menu
RIDE IN STYLE THIS WINTER WITH THIS ALL WHEEL DRIVE 300!! KEEP WARM WITH THE POWER HEATED LEATHER SEATS AND STAR GAZE THROUGH THE POWER PANARAMIC SUNROOF. IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, DUAL EXHAUST, SIRIUS XM RADIO, USB AND IPOD PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

2015 Chrysler 300

161,000 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Chrysler 300

LIMITED AWD DON'T PAY FOR 6 MONTHS OAC!!

2015 Chrysler 300

LIMITED AWD DON'T PAY FOR 6 MONTHS OAC!!

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

161,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C3CCARGXFH873060

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 161,000 KM

Vehicle Description

RIDE IN STYLE THIS WINTER WITH THIS ALL WHEEL DRIVE 300!! KEEP WARM WITH THE POWER HEATED LEATHER SEATS AND STAR GAZE THROUGH THE POWER PANARAMIC SUNROOF. IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, DUAL EXHAUST, SIRIUS XM RADIO, USB AND IPOD PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2015 Chrysler 300