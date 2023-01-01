$19,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Chrysler 300
LIMITED AWD DON'T PAY FOR 6 MONTHS OAC!!
2015 Chrysler 300
LIMITED AWD DON'T PAY FOR 6 MONTHS OAC!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 161,000 KM
Vehicle Description
RIDE IN STYLE THIS WINTER WITH THIS ALL WHEEL DRIVE 300!! KEEP WARM WITH THE POWER HEATED LEATHER SEATS AND STAR GAZE THROUGH THE POWER PANARAMIC SUNROOF. IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, DUAL EXHAUST, SIRIUS XM RADIO, USB AND IPOD PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales
Email Eckert Auto Sales
Eckert Auto Sales
Call Dealer
705-797-XXXX(click to show)
705-797-1100
Alternate Numbers705-627-0123
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
705-797-1100