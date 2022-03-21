Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Dodge Challenger

39,058 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Challenger

2015 Dodge Challenger

SRT Hellcat

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Challenger

SRT Hellcat

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

  1. 8728145
  2. 8728145
  3. 8728145
  4. 8728145
  5. 8728145
  6. 8728145
  7. 8728145
  8. 8728145
  9. 8728145
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

39,058KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8728145
  • Stock #: X0539AZ
  • VIN: 2C3CDZC90FH711836

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 39,058 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Barrie Ford

2017 Ford Escape SE
 144,610 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-150 Limi...
 38,542 KM
$91,288 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Sorento 2.0...
 188,098 KM
$16,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

Call Dealer

705-737-XXXX

(click to show)

705-737-2313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory