2015 Dodge Charger

100,000 KM

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2015 Dodge Charger

2015 Dodge Charger

RT HEMI SUPER TRACK PACK!!

2015 Dodge Charger

RT HEMI SUPER TRACK PACK!!

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

100,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7365365
  • Stock #: 2486E
  • VIN: 2C3CDXCT7FH924556

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 100,000 KM

THE CHARGER RT WITH THE 5.7L HEMI ENGINE HAS A SUPER TRACK PACK!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH HEATED AND COOLED SUEDE LEATHER POWER SEAT, NAVIGATION, DUAL EXHAUST, BLACK ALLOY WHEELS, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, BEATS AUDIO WITH 10 SPEAKERS , COLD AIR INTAKE, PROXIMITEY KEY, PUSH BUTTON START, SIRIUS XM RADIO, USB, AUX, SD CARD, BLUETOOTH, POWER SUNROOF AND A SKIRT PACKAGE!! THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!!

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Included
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
DUAL EXHAUST
Skirt Package
Cold Air Intake
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Super Track Pack
Bluetooth Connection
black alloy wheels
BEATS STEREO WITH 10 SPEAKERS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-XXXX

705-797-1100

705-627-0123
