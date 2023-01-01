$11,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Dodge Dart
SXT RALLYE!!
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
150,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10456494
- Stock #: 2821E
- VIN: 1C3CDFBB2FD344082
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 150,900 KM
Vehicle Description
THE DART RALLYE GETS AMAZING GAS MILEAGE!! YOU CAN DRIVE THIS IN COMFORT ON THE HIGHWAY. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
