2015 Dodge Dart

150,900 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

SXT RALLYE!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

150,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10456494
  • Stock #: 2821E
  • VIN: 1C3CDFBB2FD344082

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,900 KM

Vehicle Description

THE DART RALLYE GETS AMAZING GAS MILEAGE!! YOU CAN DRIVE THIS IN COMFORT ON THE HIGHWAY. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

705-797-1100

