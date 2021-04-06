Menu
2015 Dodge Dart

142,200 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2015 Dodge Dart

2015 Dodge Dart

GT/NAVIGATION/LEATHER/SUNROOF!!

2015 Dodge Dart

GT/NAVIGATION/LEATHER/SUNROOF!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

142,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6862497
  • VIN: 1C3CDFEB8FD247547

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,200 KM

Vehicle Description

THE DART GT HAS NAVIGATION, LEATHER AND A SUNROOF!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH BLUETOOTH, TRACTION CONTROL, SIRIUS XM RADIO, AUX, USB AND A HEATED STEERING WHEEL. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

