Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Dodge Dart

135,400 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Dart

2015 Dodge Dart

SXT RALLYE GREAT GAS MILEAGE!!

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Dart

SXT RALLYE GREAT GAS MILEAGE!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

135,400KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8414529
  • VIN: 1C3CDFBB2FD344081

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,400 KM

Vehicle Description

THE DART GETS AMAZING GAS MILEAGE!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH BLUETOOTH. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Warranty Included
Automatic Headlights
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

2019 RAM 1500 Big Ho...
 81,800 KM
$43,995 + tax & lic
1993 Dodge Stealth E...
 187,500 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2013 Audi A5 QUATTRO...
 122,100 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic

Email Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory