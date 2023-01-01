2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,988 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 3 , 3 8 9 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10553052

10553052 Stock #: 2798

2798 VIN: 2C4RDGBG6FR712798

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 133,389 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Daytime Running Lights Privacy Glass Steel Wheels Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Cloth Seats 3rd Row Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Additional Features Wheel Covers Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.