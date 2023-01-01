$15,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,988
+ taxes & licensing
Bayfield Auto Sales
705-739-9100
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
CANADA VALUE PACKAGE **Only 133k!**
Location
Bayfield Auto Sales
119 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3B2
705-739-9100
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,988
+ taxes & licensing
133,389KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10553052
- Stock #: 2798
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG6FR712798
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 133,389 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bayfield Auto Sales
Bayfield Auto Sales
119 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3B2