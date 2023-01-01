Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

133,389 KM

Details Features

$15,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,988

+ taxes & licensing

Bayfield Auto Sales

705-739-9100

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE **Only 133k!**

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE **Only 133k!**

Location

Bayfield Auto Sales

119 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3B2

705-739-9100

  1. 1697567019
  2. 1697567019
  3. 1697567019
  4. 1697567019
  5. 1697567019
  6. 1697567019
  7. 1697567019
  8. 1697567019
  9. 1697567019
  10. 1697567018
  11. 1697567018
  12. 1697567018
  13. 1697567018
  14. 1697567018
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,988

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
133,389KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10553052
  • Stock #: 2798
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG6FR712798

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 133,389 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bayfield Auto Sales

2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 133,389 KM
$15,988 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 27,665 KM
$32,988 + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Grand Car...
 78,760 KM
$26,988 + tax & lic

Email Bayfield Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bayfield Auto Sales

Bayfield Auto Sales

119 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3B2

Call Dealer

705-739-XXXX

(click to show)

705-739-9100

Alternate Numbers
1-800-381-9996
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory