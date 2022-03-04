$11,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,900
+ taxes & licensing
Barrie Ford
705-737-2313
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE/SXT
Location
Barrie Ford
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7
705-737-2313
$11,900
+ taxes & licensing
238,282KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8498525
- Stock #: X0086BZ
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG2FR680285
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # X0086BZ
- Mileage 238,282 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Barrie Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Barrie Ford
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7