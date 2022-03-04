Menu
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

238,282 KM

Details Features

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

238,282KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8498525
  • Stock #: X0086BZ
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG2FR680285

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # X0086BZ
  • Mileage 238,282 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

