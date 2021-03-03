Menu
2015 Dodge Journey

112,536 KM

The Loan Arranger

91 Essa Road, Barrie, ON L4N 3K4

1-800-403-3225

112,536KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6628952
  • Stock #: 23104A
  • VIN: 3C4PDCCG5FT663816

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,536 KM

Vehicle Description

100% approval based on income and ability to pay. O.A.C. 0%-29.9% some down payment may be required.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
CUP HOLDERS
Interval wipers
Leather Seats
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
Navigation
BACK UP CAMERA
Touch Screen
Keyless Ignition
mp3 ready

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

The Loan Arranger

The Loan Arranger

Barrie

91 Essa Road, Barrie, ON L4N 3K4

1-800-403-3225

