2015 Dodge Journey

120,038 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-726-0393

SXT

Location

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

120,038KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9311398
  • Stock #: 35816AU
  • VIN: 3C4PDCCG7FT657760

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 120,038 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Tachometer
Compass
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

