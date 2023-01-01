$5,999+ tax & licensing
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
Barrie Ford
2015 Ford Escape
INCOMING UNIT | AS IS SPECIAL |HEATED SEATS | REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY
Location
Barrie Ford
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7
264,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9643255
- Stock #: X1372BZ
- VIN: 1FMCU9G90FUC18124
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 264,000 KM
Vehicle Description
AS IS SPECIAL!!! YOU CERTIFY, YOU SAVE.
SE AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT
| ** As-Traded Special You Certify You Save **, AWD, 10-Way Power Driver's Seat Adjuster, Black Side Rails, Dual Electronic Automatic Temperature Control, Equipment Group 201A, Heated Leather-Trimmed Buckets w/60/40 Rear Seat, Heated Power Side Mirrors, Leather Comfort Package, Leather Shift Knob, Leather Steering Wheel, Perimeter Alarm, Power Front & Rear One-Touch Up/Down Windows, Radio: AM/FM Single CD/MP3 Capable w/Media Hub, Reverse Sensing System, SE Convenience Package, SYNC w/MyFord Touch Communications/Entertainment, Tonneau Cover.
Awards:
* JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study (IQS)
Reviews:
* Owners appreciate a modern and unique cabin layout, peace of mind in bad weather, and pleasing performance from the turbocharged engines, particularly the larger 2.0L unit. Controls are said to be easy to use, and interfaces are easily learned. Plenty of at-hand storage is fitted within reach of all occupants to help keep organized and tidy on the move, and the tall and upright driving position helps add confidence. Good brake feel is also noted, particularly during hard stops. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Barrie Ford
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7