2015 Ford Explorer

XLT

2015 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

705-721-1341

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 202,802KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4983234
  • Stock #: 1655
  • VIN: 1FM5K8D84FGA47655
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
5-door

CERTIFIED. Gorgeous and very clean 2015 FORD EXPLORER AWD auto transmission, 7 passenger very well maintained, drives amazing, fully loaded, A/C, power windows,power locks, CONDITION MATTERS !

CARFAX IS PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE WE SELL!

GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT FINANCING

BUY IT FOR ONLY - $12988PLUS HST AND LICENSING. CERTIFIED, AND YOU WILL RECEIVE 10% OFF ON ANY OTHER SERVICE THAT WE PROVIDE SUCH AS : AUTOMOTIVE REPAIRS, MAINTENANCE, ALIGNMENT, DETAILING, TIRES AND MORE. ALSO WE WILL INCLUDE 2 YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY IN THE PRICE!!

EXTENDED WARRANTY UP 5 YEARS WITH $5000 PER CLAIM ALSO AVAILABLE PLEASE ASK STORES FOR DETAILS.

COME HAVE A TEST DRIVE AND YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED.

?OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER .

WE ARE LOCATION AT:
642 DUNLOP ST WEST BARRIE ONT L4N 9W5

Call for details and to schedule a test drive:(705)721-1341

WWW.SWCARSALES.CA TO SEE OTHER INVENTORY

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Hill Descent Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • 3-point rear seatbelts
  • Front side curtain airbags
  • Dual front airbags
  • Front side airbags
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Clock
  • Front Floor Mats
  • Front Tow Hooks
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Odometer
  • Compass
Exterior
  • Roof Rack
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Front fog lights
Windows
  • rear window defogger
  • Rear Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Front air conditioning
  • Adjustable front headrests
  • Air filtration
  • Manual day/night rearview mirror
  • Front overhead console
Trim
  • Cloth Upholstery
Additional Features
  • Rear Parking Sensors
  • 4-Wheel ABS
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • LED Taillights
  • Keypad Entry
  • digital odometer
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Front assist handle
  • Front cupholders
  • Braking Assist
  • Adjustable rear headrests
  • Dual Tip Exhaust
  • Roll Stability Control
  • Heated Side Mirrors
  • trailer stability control
  • Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • 3-point front seatbelts
  • Black window trim
  • Dual speed rear wiper
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Multi-function display
  • 3.65 Axle Ratio
  • Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • Hill holder control
  • Drive mode selector
  • Capless fuel filler system
  • Programmable safety key
  • ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
  • AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
  • BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
  • CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
  • DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
  • FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
  • FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
  • FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
  • KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
  • LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
  • LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
  • OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
  • PUDDLE LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
  • ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER
  • SIDE IMPACT DOOR BEAMS BODY SIDE REINFORCEMENTS
  • TACHOMETER GAUGE
  • 2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
  • 6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
  • AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
  • BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
  • CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
  • FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
  • FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
  • LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
  • SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
  • UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
  • 12V CARGO AREA POWER OUTLET(S)
  • MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
  • MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
  • 2.7 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
  • ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
  • AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
  • HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
  • METALLIC-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS
  • MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
  • POST-COLLISION SAFETY SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR
  • SPEED SENSITIVE FRONT WIPERS
  • SYNC INFOTAINMENT
  • WITH READ FUNCTION ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
  • SCUFF PLATE DOOR SILL TRIM
  • ALLOY SHIFT KNOB TRIM
  • HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
  • 3-POINT THIRD ROW SEATBELTS
  • LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
  • FLAT REAR SEAT FOLDING
  • PAINTED ALUMINUM WHEELS
  • LUMBAR PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
  • SIMULATED ALLOY CENTER CONSOLE TRIM
  • 2 THIRD ROW HEADRESTS
  • 1.18 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
  • ALLOY STEERING WHEEL TRIM
  • 15.8 STEERING RATIO
  • SIMULATED ALLOY DASH TRIM
  • SIMULATED ALLOY DOOR TRIM
  • BLACK FENDER LIP MOLDINGS
  • DIAMETER 32 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
  • INDEPENDENTLY CONTROLLED REAR HEAT
  • FRONT PASSENGER KNEE AIRBAGS
  • 1.18 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
  • 200 AMPS ALTERNATOR
  • SPLIT THIRD ROW SEAT FOLDING

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

