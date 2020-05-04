2015 Ford Explorer

Safety Traction Control

Stability Control

Hill Descent Control

Power Brakes

Child Safety Door Locks

3-point rear seatbelts

Front side curtain airbags

Dual front airbags

Front side airbags Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control

Clock

Front Floor Mats

Front Tow Hooks

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Trip Odometer

Compass Exterior Roof Rack

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Front fog lights Windows rear window defogger

Rear Privacy Glass Comfort Cargo Area Light

Front air conditioning

Adjustable front headrests

Air filtration

Manual day/night rearview mirror

Front overhead console Trim Cloth Upholstery

Additional Features Rear Parking Sensors

4-Wheel ABS

Retained Accessory Power

LED Taillights

Keypad Entry

digital odometer

Front Reading Lights

Front assist handle

Front cupholders

Braking Assist

Adjustable rear headrests

Dual Tip Exhaust

Roll Stability Control

Heated Side Mirrors

trailer stability control

Front Seatbelt Pretensioners

Electronic brakeforce distribution

3-point front seatbelts

Black window trim

Dual speed rear wiper

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Multi-function display

3.65 Axle Ratio

Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor

2-stage unlocking doors

Hill holder control

Drive mode selector

Capless fuel filler system

Programmable safety key

ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM

AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS

BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK

CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL

DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS

FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW

FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS

FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS

KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE

LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS

LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS

OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION

PUDDLE LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS

ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER

SIDE IMPACT DOOR BEAMS BODY SIDE REINFORCEMENTS

TACHOMETER GAUGE

2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS

6 TOTAL SPEAKERS

AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS

BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT

CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL

FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS

FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR

LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS

SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES

UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION

12V CARGO AREA POWER OUTLET(S)

MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS

MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS

2.7 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK

ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE

AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS

HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS

METALLIC-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS

MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD

POST-COLLISION SAFETY SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR

SPEED SENSITIVE FRONT WIPERS

SYNC INFOTAINMENT

WITH READ FUNCTION ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE

SCUFF PLATE DOOR SILL TRIM

ALLOY SHIFT KNOB TRIM

HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS

3-POINT THIRD ROW SEATBELTS

LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS

FLAT REAR SEAT FOLDING

PAINTED ALUMINUM WHEELS

LUMBAR PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS

SIMULATED ALLOY CENTER CONSOLE TRIM

2 THIRD ROW HEADRESTS

1.18 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH

ALLOY STEERING WHEEL TRIM

15.8 STEERING RATIO

SIMULATED ALLOY DASH TRIM

SIMULATED ALLOY DOOR TRIM

BLACK FENDER LIP MOLDINGS

DIAMETER 32 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR

INDEPENDENTLY CONTROLLED REAR HEAT

FRONT PASSENGER KNEE AIRBAGS

1.18 REAR BRAKE WIDTH

200 AMPS ALTERNATOR

SPLIT THIRD ROW SEAT FOLDING

