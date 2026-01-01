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<p>Looking for a truck thats as ready for work as it is for weekend adventures? Eckert Auto Sales at 192 Essa Road, Barrie has the perfect solution with this robust 2015 Ford F-150 XLT SPORT. Dressed in a sleek gray exterior and featuring a comfortable gray interior, this F-150 is built to impress. Under the hood, a powerful 3.5L V6 EcoBoost engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission and 4-wheel drive capability ensures you have the muscle and control to tackle any terrain or hauling job, from city streets to rugged trails.</p><p>This 2015 Ford F-150 XLT SPORT is more than just a truck; its a dependable partner for your demanding lifestyle. With 183,100 kilometers on the odometer, its proven its mettle and is ready for many more miles of reliable service. The Crew Cab design offers ample space for passengers, making it ideal for families or for bringing your crew along for the ride. Whether youre hauling equipment to the job site or packing up for a camping trip, this F-150 is engineered to perform.</p><p>Here are five sizzling features that make this F-150 XLT SPORT a standout:</p><ul><li><strong>Powerful 3.5L V6 EcoBoost Engine:</strong> Experience exhilarating performance and impressive towing power thanks to this turbocharged powerhouse, ready to conquer any challenge.</li><li><strong>Rugged 4x4 Capability:</strong> Conquer challenging roads and off-road adventures with confidence, knowing this F-150s 4-wheel drive system has your back.</li><li><strong>Spacious Crew Cab Design:</strong> Enjoy generous legroom and comfort for up to five passengers, making every journey enjoyable for the whole crew.</li><li><strong>Sport Trim Enhancements:</strong> Stand out from the crowd with the distinctive styling and athletic appeal that the XLT Sport trim is known for.</li><li><strong>Dependable Ford F-150 Legacy:</strong> Own a piece of automotive history with a truck renowned for its durability, capability, and enduring resale value.</li></ul><p>The price includes our Advantage Package!! For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie.</p><p>HST and Licensing extra.</p>

2015 Ford F-150

183,100 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Ford F-150

XLT SPORT 4X4 CREW CAB/3.5L V6 ENGINE!!

Watch This Vehicle
14156932

2015 Ford F-150

XLT SPORT 4X4 CREW CAB/3.5L V6 ENGINE!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
183,100KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EG8FFC65206

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 183,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a truck that's as ready for work as it is for weekend adventures? Eckert Auto Sales at 192 Essa Road, Barrie has the perfect solution with this robust 2015 Ford F-150 XLT SPORT. Dressed in a sleek gray exterior and featuring a comfortable gray interior, this F-150 is built to impress. Under the hood, a powerful 3.5L V6 EcoBoost engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission and 4-wheel drive capability ensures you have the muscle and control to tackle any terrain or hauling job, from city streets to rugged trails.

This 2015 Ford F-150 XLT SPORT is more than just a truck; it's a dependable partner for your demanding lifestyle. With 183,100 kilometers on the odometer, it's proven its mettle and is ready for many more miles of reliable service. The Crew Cab design offers ample space for passengers, making it ideal for families or for bringing your crew along for the ride. Whether you're hauling equipment to the job site or packing up for a camping trip, this F-150 is engineered to perform.

Here are five sizzling features that make this F-150 XLT SPORT a standout:

  • Powerful 3.5L V6 EcoBoost Engine: Experience exhilarating performance and impressive towing power thanks to this turbocharged powerhouse, ready to conquer any challenge.
  • Rugged 4x4 Capability: Conquer challenging roads and off-road adventures with confidence, knowing this F-150's 4-wheel drive system has your back.
  • Spacious Crew Cab Design: Enjoy generous legroom and comfort for up to five passengers, making every journey enjoyable for the whole crew.
  • Sport Trim Enhancements: Stand out from the crowd with the distinctive styling and athletic appeal that the XLT Sport trim is known for.
  • Dependable Ford F-150 Legacy: Own a piece of automotive history with a truck renowned for its durability, capability, and enduring resale value.

The price includes our Advantage Package!! For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie.

HST and Licensing extra.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Hard Tonneau cover
Black Running Boards

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
CENTRE CONSOLE
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Boxliner
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
GREY ALLOYS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
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705-797-1100

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705-627-0123
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$21,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2015 Ford F-150