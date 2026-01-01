$21,995+ taxes & licensing
2015 Ford F-150
XLT SPORT 4X4 CREW CAB/3.5L V6 ENGINE!!
2015 Ford F-150
XLT SPORT 4X4 CREW CAB/3.5L V6 ENGINE!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 183,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a truck that's as ready for work as it is for weekend adventures? Eckert Auto Sales at 192 Essa Road, Barrie has the perfect solution with this robust 2015 Ford F-150 XLT SPORT. Dressed in a sleek gray exterior and featuring a comfortable gray interior, this F-150 is built to impress. Under the hood, a powerful 3.5L V6 EcoBoost engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission and 4-wheel drive capability ensures you have the muscle and control to tackle any terrain or hauling job, from city streets to rugged trails.
This 2015 Ford F-150 XLT SPORT is more than just a truck; it's a dependable partner for your demanding lifestyle. With 183,100 kilometers on the odometer, it's proven its mettle and is ready for many more miles of reliable service. The Crew Cab design offers ample space for passengers, making it ideal for families or for bringing your crew along for the ride. Whether you're hauling equipment to the job site or packing up for a camping trip, this F-150 is engineered to perform.
Here are five sizzling features that make this F-150 XLT SPORT a standout:
- Powerful 3.5L V6 EcoBoost Engine: Experience exhilarating performance and impressive towing power thanks to this turbocharged powerhouse, ready to conquer any challenge.
- Rugged 4x4 Capability: Conquer challenging roads and off-road adventures with confidence, knowing this F-150's 4-wheel drive system has your back.
- Spacious Crew Cab Design: Enjoy generous legroom and comfort for up to five passengers, making every journey enjoyable for the whole crew.
- Sport Trim Enhancements: Stand out from the crowd with the distinctive styling and athletic appeal that the XLT Sport trim is known for.
- Dependable Ford F-150 Legacy: Own a piece of automotive history with a truck renowned for its durability, capability, and enduring resale value.
The price includes our Advantage Package!! For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie.
HST and Licensing extra.
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705-797-1100
Alternate Numbers705-627-0123
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705-797-1100