Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Ford F-150

163,928 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

Contact Seller
2015 Ford F-150

2015 Ford F-150

XLT | NO ACCIDENTS | KEYLESS ENTRY |

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford F-150

XLT | NO ACCIDENTS | KEYLESS ENTRY |

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

  1. 6540805
  2. 6540805
  3. 6540805
  4. 6540805
  5. 6540805
  6. 6540805
  7. 6540805
  8. 6540805
  9. 6540805
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

163,928KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6540805
  • Stock #: W0232C
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E84FFB03646

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 163,928 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents



Recent Arrival!


XLT 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic 3.5L V6 Flex Fuel Ti-VCT


4WD, 7 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 300A Base, Fully automatic headlights, Low tire pressure warning, Manual Driver/Passenger Lumbar, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Single-CD w/SiriusXM Satellite, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC Voice Activated Connectivity System, Traction control.

Awards:
* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study



Advantage+ Pre-Owned Vehicle


  • 36-Point Provincial Safety Certification
  • Warranty:30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety related items and extended plans are available
  • CarFax Verified Report
  • Meets or exceeds minimal Provincial Safety Standard on all tires and brakes
  • 7 Day Money Back Guarantee or Exchange up to 500 KMS
  • Preferred* Financing Rates OAC
  • Market Value Report provided
  • Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
  • Complimentary wash and vacuum, engine shampoo
  • OEM notified of ownership change and recalls inspected and repaired
  • Complimentary shuttle transportation




Errors & Omissions Expected





SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls





The AutoIQ Dealership Network came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car buying experience. With 17 dealerships across Ontario, 13 brands and over 5000 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Thats why we offer a 7 Day Money Back Guarantee on most vehicles we sell. Buying a new vehicle is a big purchase and we want to ensure you LOVE it! Have a trade? Want to know what your current vehicle is worth? Ask for a guaranteed trade value for your current vehicle. And regardless of whether you buy a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we have attractive financing rates and flexible terms regardless of your credit.


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Barrie Ford

2016 Ford F-150 XL
 101,844 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 XL
 29,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Ford Explorer X...
 150,939 KM
$13,409 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

Call Dealer

705-737-XXXX

(click to show)

705-737-2313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory