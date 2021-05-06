Menu
2015 Ford F-150

89,524 KM

Details Description Features

$34,584

+ tax & licensing
$34,584

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

2015 Ford F-150

2015 Ford F-150

XLT | SPORT | HTD SEATS | NAVI | MOONROOF | 20" ALLOYS |

2015 Ford F-150

XLT | SPORT | HTD SEATS | NAVI | MOONROOF | 20" ALLOYS |

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,584

+ taxes & licensing

89,524KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7059878
  • Stock #: 6828AX
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EF0FFC42509

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 89,524 KM

Vehicle Description

Odometer is 49585 kilometers below market average! XLT | SPORT | HTD SEATS | NAVI | MOONROOF | 20" ALLOYS | 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic 5.0L V8 FFV


4WD, 10-Way Heated Power Driver's & Passenger Seats, 110V/400W Outlet, 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: Sirius, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Block heater, BoxLink Cargo Management System, Brake assist, CD player, Chrome Billet Style Grille w/Chrome Surround, Chrome Door & Tailgate Handles, Chrome Step Bars, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual Power Glass Heated Sideview Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 302A Luxury, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Box Lighting, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power Driver/Passenger Lumbar, Power-Adjustable Pedals, Power-Sliding Rear Window, Radio data system, Radio: Single-CD w/SiriusXM Satellite, Rear Under-Seat Storage, Rear View Camera w/Dynamic Hitch Assist, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Reverse Sensing System, Security system, Single-Tip Chrome Exhaust, Speed control, SYNC Voice Activated Connectivity System, SYNC with MyFord Touch, Traction control, Trailer Tow Package, Twin Panel Moonroof, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar, Upgraded Radiator, Variably intermittent wipers, Voice-Activated Navigation, Wheels: 20" 6-Spoke Premium Painted Aluminum, XTR 4x4 Decal, XTR Package

Advantage+ Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle


  • 36-Point Provincial Safety Certification
  • Warranty:30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety related items and extended plans are available
  • CarFax Verified Report
  • Meets or exceeds minimal Provincial Safety Standard on all tires and brakes
  • 7 Day Money Back Guarantee or Exchange up to 500 KMS
  • Preferred* Financing Rates OAC
  • Market Value Report provided
  • Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
  • Complimentary wash and vacuum, engine shampoo
  • OEM notified of ownership change and recalls inspected and repaired
  • Complimentary shuttle transportation

The AutoIQ Dealership Network came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car buying experience. With 17 dealerships across Ontario, 14 brands and over 5000 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Thats why we offer a 7 Day Money Back Guarantee on most vehicles we sell. Buying a new vehicle is a big purchase and we want to ensure you LOVE it! Have a trade? Want to know what your current vehicle is worth? Ask for a guaranteed trade value for your current vehicle. And regardless of whether you buy a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we have attractive financing rates and flexible terms regardless of your credit.


SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls


Errors & Omissions Expected


INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

