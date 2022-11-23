Menu
2015 Ford F-150

211,732 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

2015 Ford F-150

2015 Ford F-150

XLT AS IS SPECIAL | FX4 PKG | CLOTH |

2015 Ford F-150

XLT AS IS SPECIAL | FX4 PKG | CLOTH |

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

211,732KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9399274
  Stock #: X1365AXZ
  VIN: 1FTFW1EG5FFB03425

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # X1365AXZ
  • Mileage 211,732 KM

Vehicle Description

AS IS SPECIAL, YOU CERTIFY, YOU SAVE!!!


2015 Ford F-150 XLT Crew Cab 4X4 300A Package 3.5L V6 6 Speed Automatic Transmission


Cloth Bench, FX4 Package,Alloys, Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Locks, Split folding rear Seat, Delay off Headlights, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Radio, SiriusXM, Power Steering, Traction Control, Block heater, 4 Wheel Dis Brakes, ABS Brakes


AS-TRADED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



The buyer of this vehicle will be responsible for any and all costs associated with passing a Ministry of Transportation Safety Inspection, which is needed in order to license a vehicle in the Province of Ontario. We are offering this vehicle at a reduced price, as the buyer will be responsible for all costs associated with making this vehicle roadworthy. We have not inspected this vehicle mechanically in any way and thus do not know what repairs/costs are involved in getting it road-worthy. It may or may not have mechanical, cosmetic, safety and/or emissions issues. By allowing you to choose where and how you want the certifications completed, you have an opportunity to save money! This vehicle is being sold "AS-IS", unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition



The AutoIQ Dealership Network came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car-buying experience. With 17 dealerships across Ontario, 14 brands and over 5000 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Buying a new vehicle is a big purchase and we want to ensure you LOVE it! Have a trade? Want to know what your current vehicle is worth? Ask for a guaranteed trade value for your current vehicle. And regardless of whether you buy a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we have attractive financing rates and flexible terms regardless of your credit



This vehicle does not qualify for AutoIQ's 7-Day Money Back Guarantee



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors and Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

