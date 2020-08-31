Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Ford Focus

99,970 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Loan Arranger

1-800-403-3225

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Focus

2015 Ford Focus

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Focus

Location

The Loan Arranger

91 Essa Road, Barrie, ON L4N 3K4

1-800-403-3225

  1. 5801571
  2. 5801571
  3. 5801571
  4. 5801571
  5. 5801571
  6. 5801571
  7. 5801571
  8. 5801571
  9. 5801571
  10. 5801571
  11. 5801571
  12. 5801571
  13. 5801571
  14. 5801571
  15. 5801571
  16. 5801571
  17. 5801571
  18. 5801571
  19. 5801571
  20. 5801571
  21. 5801571
  22. 5801571
  23. 5801571
  24. 5801571
  25. 5801571
  26. 5801571
  27. 5801571
  28. 5801571
  29. 5801571
  30. 5801571
  31. 5801571
  32. 5801571
  33. 5801571
  34. 5801571
  35. 5801571
  36. 5801571
  37. 5801571
  38. 5801571
  39. 5801571
  40. 5801571
  41. 5801571
  42. 5801571
  43. 5801571
  44. 5801571
  45. 5801571
  46. 5801571
  47. 5801571
  48. 5801571
  49. 5801571
  50. 5801571
  51. 5801571
  52. 5801571
  53. 5801571
  54. 5801571
  55. 5801571
  56. 5801571
  57. 5801571
  58. 5801571
  59. 5801571
  60. 5801571
  61. 5801571
  62. 5801571
  63. 5801571
  64. 5801571
  65. 5801571
  66. 5801571
  67. 5801571
  68. 5801571
  69. 5801571
  70. 5801571
  71. 5801571
  72. 5801571
  73. 5801571
  74. 5801571
  75. 5801571
  76. 5801571
  77. 5801571
  78. 5801571
  79. 5801571
  80. 5801571
  81. 5801571
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

99,970KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5801571
  • Stock #: 22819A
  • VIN: 1FADP3K27FL351756

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 99,970 KM

Vehicle Description

100% approval based on income and ability to pay. O.A.C. 0%-29.9% some down payment may be required.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
CUP HOLDERS
Interval wipers
CD Player
SECURITY ALARM
Cloth Upholstery
BACK UP CAMERA
mp3 ready

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Loan Arranger

2013 Mazda MAZDA3
 117,146 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Cruze
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email The Loan Arranger

The Loan Arranger

The Loan Arranger

Barrie

91 Essa Road, Barrie, ON L4N 3K4

Call Dealer

1-800-403-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-403-3225

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory