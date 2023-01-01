2015 Ford Fusion

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 3 , 3 5 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10172163

10172163 Stock #: Y0574B

Y0574B VIN: 3FA6P0H98FR246334

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 103,359 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.