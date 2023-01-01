Menu
2015 Ford Fusion

103,359 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

2015 Ford Fusion

2015 Ford Fusion

SE

2015 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

  7. 10172163
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

103,359KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10172163
  • Stock #: Y0574B
  • VIN: 3FA6P0H98FR246334

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 103,359 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Buy From Home Available

