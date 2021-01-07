Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Ford Fusion

92,886 KM

Details Description Features

$14,987

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,987

+ taxes & licensing

Car Central

647-618-4646

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Fusion

2015 Ford Fusion

Titanium | AWD | NAVI | REAR CAM | PUSH START |

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Fusion

Titanium | AWD | NAVI | REAR CAM | PUSH START |

Location

Car Central

290 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7

647-618-4646

  1. 6525568
  2. 6525568
  3. 6525568
  4. 6525568
  5. 6525568
  6. 6525568
  7. 6525568
  8. 6525568
  9. 6525568
  10. 6525568
  11. 6525568
  12. 6525568
  13. 6525568
  14. 6525568
  15. 6525568
  16. 6525568
  17. 6525568
  18. 6525568
  19. 6525568
  20. 6525568
  21. 6525568
  22. 6525568
  23. 6525568
  24. 6525568
  25. 6525568
  26. 6525568
  27. 6525568
  28. 6525568
  29. 6525568
  30. 6525568
  31. 6525568
Contact Seller

$14,987

+ taxes & licensing

92,886KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6525568
  • Stock #: 270525
  • VIN: 3FA6P0D96FR270525

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 92,886 KM

Vehicle Description

SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, VENTILATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER SEATS, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING AID LINES, PARKING SENSORS, PADDLE SHIFTERS, LEATHER, PUSH START BUTTON, MEMORY SEATS, BLUETOOTH, NAVIGATION, TOUCH SCREEN AND MUCH MORE !

Location: 290 Yonge Street, Barrie, L4N 4C7, ON (OFF ESSA ROAD ON HIGHWAY 400) Please call us at 647-618-4646!

MONDAY-FRIDAY 10AM-7PM, SATURDAY 10AM-6PM. ------------We appreciate you for considering CAR CENTRAL! ----------------We process all applications with any type of credit! $0 DOWN PAYMENT AT 4.99 % O.A.C!!------------------------ GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT all welcome!---------------CREDIT BUILDING PROGRAM AVAILABLE!------------------------All of our vehicles go through a pre-inspection before being advertised to make sure you get a quality vehicle.---------------------------- Exceptional customer service has been and always will be our top priority because here at Car Central your satisfaction is our success.  -------------------------------We love trade-ins! Drive in and we will be happy to appraise your vehicle and give you top dollars.--------------------- For peace of mind we also have a variety of warranty options and gap insurance.------------------- All vehicles can be certified for $699! If not, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable not e-tested and not certified. --------------Please call us at 647-618-4646 for more information!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Defrost
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Central

2015 Chrysler 200 LX...
 160,599 KM
$6,987 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Corolla ...
 77,422 KM
$12,987 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Avala...
 151,592 KM
$27,987 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Central

Car Central

Car Central

290 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7

Call Dealer

647-618-XXXX

(click to show)

647-618-4646

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory