Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Ford Fusion

91,475 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Fusion

2015 Ford Fusion

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

  1. 9441459
  2. 9441459
  3. 9441459
  4. 9441459
  5. 9441459
  6. 9441459
  7. 9441459
  8. 9441459
  9. 9441459
  10. 9441459
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

91,475KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9441459
  • Stock #: 7586
  • VIN: 3FA6P0H71FR285782

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 91,475 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Barrie Ford

2013 Ford Edge Limit...
 137,185 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Transit T-...
 101,404 KM
$59,999 + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-350 Lari...
 16,804 KM
$87,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

Call Dealer

705-737-XXXX

(click to show)

705-737-2313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory