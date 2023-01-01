Menu
2015 Ford Mustang

78,000 KM

Details Features

Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

2015 Ford Mustang

2015 Ford Mustang

GT Premium

2015 Ford Mustang

GT Premium

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

78,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10240788
  • Stock #: 7735AX
  • VIN: 1FATP8FF1F5378610

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 7735AX
  • Mileage 78,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

