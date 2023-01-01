Menu
Used 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 for sale in Barrie, ON

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

129,060 KM

$23,988

+ tax & licensing
2015 GMC Sierra 1500

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

Location

Bayfield Auto Sales

119 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3B2

705-739-9100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,988

+ taxes & licensing

129,060KM
Used
VIN 1GTN2TEC2FZ210110

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Stock # 10110
  • Mileage 129,060 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

