$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2015 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
2015 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
215,957KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTV2UEC2FZ271253
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Extended Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # 29030UQ
- Mileage 215,957 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Double Cab 143.5" SLE, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas 5.3L/325
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Convenience
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 with Active Fuel Management Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty SRW 143,256 KM $54,986 + tax & lic
2023 Nissan Frontier Pro-4X 36,000 KM $47,488 + tax & lic
2023 Jeep Wrangler RUBICON 52,969 KM $48,987 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-702-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
705-702-5069
2015 GMC Sierra 1500