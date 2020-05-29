Menu
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Paul Sadlon Motors

705-726-1811

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

Location

550 Bayfield St, Barrie, ON L4M 5A2

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  53,349KM
  Used
  Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5061684
  Stock #: TT4081A
  VIN: 3GTU2WEJ9FG368729
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Engine
8-cylinder
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Tow Hitch
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
  • Running Boards/Side Steps
Windows
  • Sliding Rear Window
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Bed Liner
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Active suspension
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

