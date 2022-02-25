$29,995+ tax & licensing
2015 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE ALL TERRAIN/CREW CAB!!
Location
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
132,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8291868
- Stock #: 2574E
- VIN: 3GTU2UEC8FG504256
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 132,300 KM
Vehicle Description
THE SIERRA ALL TERRAIN GETS AMAZING GAS MILEAGE ON THE HIGHWAY!! THE MULTI DISPLACEMENT ENGINE GOES TO 4 CYLINDERS AND INTO ECO MODE. IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH SPRAY IN BOXLINER, POWER REAR SLIDING WINDOW, WEATHER TECH MATS FRONT AND REAR, INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKES, SIRIUS XM RADIO, BLUETOOTH, POWER PEDALS, USB AND IPOD PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Warranty Included
Spray in Boxliner
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Weather Tech Mats
INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKES
